Quiet and sunny stretch continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The quiet and comfortable stretch continues Wednesday! Lots of sunshine through the afternoon hours with temperatures warming to the lower 80s this afternoon.

Wednesday night will be a quiet and cool evening with lows in the upper 50s to near 60°.

Thursday will be another picture-perfect day with temperatures slowly warming to the lower to mid-80s with a mostly sunny sky. Another quiet wrap to the week with temperatures warming to the mid-80s with lots of sunshine!

Becoming more humid and warmer Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. There will be plenty of sunshine through the weekend with an isolated shower or storm chance Sunday.

Better chance of showers and storms Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with temperatures in the mid-80s.