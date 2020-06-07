Quiet end to the weekend, rain returns this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Warm and dry weather to close out the weekend. The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will bring showers and storms to the area later this week.

Today:

Above average temperatures with low humidity heading through the afternoon hours. Highs top out in the mid 80s today.

Tonight:

Clear, quiet and comfortable overnight. Lows fall to the lower 60s.

Monday:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the day. Hot temperatures but humidity should still remain rather low. Highs hit the upper 80s to around 90°.

Cristobal:

Tropical Storm Cristobal will make landfall later this afternoon/evening along the Louisiana coast. Flooding is the biggest concern along the Gulf Coast for tonight.

The remnants will move north through the week, and by Tuesday afternoon, we will likely see some effects from this system.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms associated with the remnants of Cristobal for Tuesday afternoon and evening. Damaging wind will be the primary concern.

Rain showers should exit by later Wednesday.

8 day forecast:

Once the rain clear out mid-week, we should be in for a quiet and comfortable back half of the extended forecast, including several days with highs in the 70s starting Friday.