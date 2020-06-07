News

Quiet end to the weekend, rain returns this week

by: Marcus Bailey
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Warm and dry weather to close out the weekend. The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will bring showers and storms to the area later this week.

Today:

Above average temperatures with low humidity heading through the afternoon hours. Highs top out in the mid 80s today.

Tonight:

Clear, quiet and comfortable overnight. Lows fall to the lower 60s.

Monday:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the day. Hot temperatures but humidity should still remain rather low. Highs hit the upper 80s to around 90°.

Cristobal:

Tropical Storm Cristobal will make landfall later this afternoon/evening along the Louisiana coast. Flooding is the biggest concern along the Gulf Coast for tonight.

The remnants will move north through the week, and by Tuesday afternoon, we will likely see some effects from this system.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms associated with the remnants of Cristobal for Tuesday afternoon and evening. Damaging wind will be the primary concern.

Rain showers should exit by later Wednesday.

8 day forecast:

Once the rain clear out mid-week, we should be in for a quiet and comfortable back half of the extended forecast, including several days with highs in the 70s starting Friday.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Kentucky pilot dead after plane crash in southern Indiana

Indiana News /

Sunday morning forecast

Weather /

Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Ingalls girl

Indiana News /

Dixon wins again at Texas in IndyCar’s delayed season opener

IndyCar /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.