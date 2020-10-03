Quiet Saturday, rain returns Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cool temperatures continue for the weekend, with much needed rain chances return for Sunday.

Today:

Partly to mostly cloudy conditions for much of the state today. Expect highs to hit the lower 60s across central Indiana today.

Tonight:

Increasing clouds through the evening and overnight hours along an area of low pressure. Scattered showers should move into the state by the mid to late evening hours in our western and southwestern counties.

Lows dip down to the mid 40s.

Sunday:

Scattered showers will fill in across the state for the first half of the day, gradually tapering off as we move into the afternoon hours.

Not much rain, as this system will be deprived of any significant moisture. Areas will be lucky to see over 0.10″ of precipitation through Sunday afternoon.

Highs top out in the upper 50s.

8 day forecast:

Beautiful weather on tap for the rest of the extended. Highs should return to the 70s starting Tuesday. Near normal temperatures should continue through the start of next weekend.