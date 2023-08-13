Quiet Sunday evening for most of Indiana

Sunset: 8:46 PM

Tonight: Most folks outside of the southern parts of the state will stay dry until after bedtime. Down south, there is a slight chance of severe weather overnight. Damaging winds are the most likely hazard in those southern storms tonight. If you missed the Perseid’s meteor shower last night and were trying to catch a glimpse of it tonight, you will struggle with all the cloud cover expected. Winds out of the East at 5 MPH and a low temperature in the upper 60s by the morning hours.

Tomorrow: We’re expecting 2 waves of rain upcoming on Monday. The first wave comes in the morning hours where most of the state looks likely to receive a decent storm or two. After that passes we’ll remain mostly to completely cloudy with high temperatures stuck in the upper 70s. The second wave is still unlikely to cause much severe weather but will bring plenty of rain to a still dry Indiana ground.

Tomorrow night: Monday night looks like things will begin to dry out although not completely. A rare shower or two is still possible. Low temperature in the lower 60s and mostly clear skies ahead for the moment.

Tuesday: We’re looking good going into Tuesday. There is still likely some leftover showers from the low-pressure system, but they won’t be overwhelming like Monday’s showers were. High temperatures in the mid 70s and a breeze out of the west at 10-15 MPH under partly cloudy skies.

8 Day Forecast: Over the rest of the week, things look pretty good. Temperatures stay moderate and the rain only tries to make a brief return on Thursday afternoon. Otherwise, there will be plenty of sunshine and not too much humidity. By the weekend, this will lead us to warm conditions and 90s attempting to return to Indiana.