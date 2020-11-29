Quiet Sunday, snow moves in Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One more quiet day will wrap up the holiday weekend. Our first chance at accumulating snow for some will move in to open the work week.

Sunday:

High pressure will keep much of the day quiet with mainly sunny conditions early, and increasing clouds late. Highs should warm close to 50° Sunday afternoon.

Sunday Night:

A storm system will approach from the southwest. We should start precipitation out as light rain showers across the area for the early overnight hours, and likely see a mixed bag of rain and snow as we approach daybreak.

Overnight lows will hover in the middle 30s.

Monday:

Expect snow showers to move through much of the state for the morning hours. Minor accumulations are expected for the morning drive – which could slow things down as we head back to work and school. Steadiest snow will fall during the morning hours, gradually tapering off heading into the late afternoon and evening hours.

We’ll likely see some lake effect snow showers also developing later in the day on Monday, continuing into Tuesday, which could add to some accumulations for northern portions of the state.

Overall, the heaviest of the snow should stay well to our east. With that said, we still could see an inch or two in our eastern counties. Should be less than one inch for much of the metro area.

Gusty winds over 30 mph at times during the day in addition to the snow will make for a miserable day. Wind chills will likely be in the lower 20s and upper teens for much of Monday.

8-day Forecast:

Some lingering lake effect snow bands will hang around Tuesday morning before moving out in the afternoon. Quiet weather expected Wednesday before another system moves in Thursday night into Friday bringing a chance of a wintry mix to the area to close out the week.