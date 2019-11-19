Raccoons climbing down chimneys, crawling through doggy doors in Butler-Tarkington

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — Some homes in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood are being “invaded” by masked bandits seeking warmth and food scraps, residents said.

The unwelcome guests are crawling through doggy doors, climbing down chimneys and slipping through open windows, according to homeowners and animal removal professionals.

“People are calling us every day about raccoons in their attic, their walls and their garages,” said Grant Newton, a wildlife trapper with Critter Removal Indianapolis. “It’s a big issue in this part of town.”

Butler-Tarkington is a primarily residential area on the city’s north side bordered by 38th Street to the south, Westfield Boulevard and the Central Canal to the north, Michigan Road to the west and Meridian Street to the east.

Dramatic dips in temperature earlier in the year could account for increased raccoon sightings in homes and yards across Indianapolis, Newton said.

“It’s a problem all year round but once it gets colder, they like to go into houses even more,” he explained. “They need warmth and shelter as we do.”

Unsecured trash bins and dishes of cat food (left outside for stray kittens by well-meaning homeowners) likely also contributed to Butler-Tarkington’s raccoon “invasion,” residents said.

“They’re everywhere!” said Lori Small, a teacher who had lived in the neighborhood for nine years.

“Fortunately, I’ve never had a raccoon in my house but I hear them at the bird feeders every night,” she told News 8. “They’re coming down the chimneys [in the neighborhood] and walking around the houses. You see little sooty footprints all around the house and around the toilet. One lady asked if they could come up through the [pipes] because she saw a lot of footprints around her toilet.”

Small locks her windows and doors to keep the hungry, heat-seeking creatures out, even when venturing outside for a few minutes with her dog, she said.

Ranee Rathee, another longtime Butler-Tarkington resident, suspected a raccoon crawled into her home Friday night through her Basenji’s doggy door.

“I stood on the table and screamed while my two girlfriends, who have much more courage than I do, got it into a box and carried it outside,” Rathee told News 8. “It was so frightening.”

She posted a photo of the bright-eyed intruder on the Nextdoor app with the caption, “Raccoon in my dining room… How do I get him out??”

Another Nextdoor user in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood posted about a raccoon with canine distemper symptoms appearing to have a seizure Sunday afternoon near his chicken coop.

“I was looking into options on what to do with it when the seizures started getting worse,” the user wrote. “A few violent seizures later, the raccoon passed away. Just a sad and strange story.”

Symptoms of distemper include include discharge from the nose and eyes, digestive issues, trouble breathing, a rough coat of hair, emaciated appearance, disorientation, seizures and paralysis.

Animals can become infected through airborne exposure or shared food and water bowls, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. The virus can be fatal in raccoons. Distemper is not the same disease as rabies, although some symptoms are similar.

Homeowners tasked with removing unwelcome raccoons are encouraged to seek professional help.

“This one lady had $30,000 of damage from a raccoon because it ripped up their whole garage ceiling, drywall [and] wires,” Newton said. “The raccoon went crazy.”