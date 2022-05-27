News

Race day forecast

A few showers around this morning with temperatures in the lower 60s this morning. We’ll have rain chances in the forecast through the rest of the day with scattered rain and storm chances through the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Rain should move out later on tonight with lows falling to the lower 50s.

This weekend looks fantastic with highs sitting comfortably in the mid 70s Saturday for the parade! Gets even warmer and more humid come Sunday with highs in the lower 80s with a mainly sunny sky. Memorial day will be a toasty one with highs continuing to warm to the lower 90s.

The toasty stretch will continue through much of next week with highs remaining in the lower 90s through mid week with our next chance of showers and storms arriving mid week. After that front passes through the state highs will become a little more comfortable with most spots falling through the mid 80s Thursday to mid 70s by next Friday.