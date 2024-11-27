Rain and snow transition for Thanksgiving Eve

WEDNESDAY

Rain will continue through much of the afternoon, with temperatures reaching the mid-40s. Periods of heavier precipitation are possible, especially along and south of I-70. Snow may mix in for areas to the north, but any accumulation will remain minimal during daylight hours. Winds will be light from the southeast, becoming calm toward evening.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain will taper off this evening, transitioning to snow after midnight, especially north of I-70. New snow accumulation will be light, generally less than half an inch, with lows near 33. Winds will become north at 5 mph, adding a slight chill to the air. Be cautious on elevated roads as slick spots could develop.

THANKSGIVING

Cloudy skies early will gradually clear by mid-morning, leading to a chilly but dry afternoon. Highs will peak in the low 40s, with northwest winds around 10 mph. If you’re heading out for Thanksgiving plans, expect wind chills in the mid-30s during much of the day.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Temperatures drop quickly under partly cloudy skies, with lows dipping to the mid-20s. West northwest winds will make it feel even colder, creating a frigid start for early Black Friday shoppers.

BLACK FRIDAY

The coldest day of the season so far, with highs struggling to reach the low 30s under mostly sunny skies. Wind chills will make it feel even colder, especially in the morning. For the Circle of Lights event downtown, expect temperatures in the low 20s by evening, so dress warmly.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear and bitterly cold, with lows near 17. Winds will calm slightly, but the extreme cold will dominate overnight conditions.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny with highs near 30. While slightly warmer than Friday, the cold remains entrenched. Winds will be light, providing some relief from the chill.

SATURDAY NIGHT

A weak disturbance brings a 30% chance of light snow before midnight, with lows near 20. Snowfall amounts will be minor, but icy patches may develop.

7 DAY FORECAST

The week ahead is marked by winter’s early arrival. Thanksgiving will be chilly with gradual clearing, followed by a frigid Black Friday featuring highs in the low 30s and nighttime lows in the teens. The Circle of Lights event downtown will feel particularly cold, so layer up! Saturday remains cold and sunny, with a chance for light snow Saturday night. A slight warming trend is possible next week, but temperatures will stay below seasonal averages.