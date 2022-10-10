News

Rain chances and breezy winds ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a bright and mild beginning to the new workweek, but we are set to work in active weather going into the middle of the week. Rain chances and windy conditions are set to pick up in the near term forecast.

Monday night: A comfortable and cool night under mainly clear skies is ahead for us. Lows will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday: Slightly warmer temperatures and an uptick in winds are expected for our Tuesday. Cloud cover is also set to increase throughout the day, and we can’t rule out a few stray showers in the afternoon and nighttime hours. Wind gusts look to exceed 20 MPH at times. Highs will rise into the mid 70s.

Wednesday: There will be a transition point in this forecast come Wednesday. Rain chances will increase with scattered showers and isolated storms possible throughout the day.

There is even a low possibility for an isolated strong to severe storm or two Wednesday afternoon with damaging winds being the main threat.

Highs look to top out in the low to mid 70s. Keep in mind as well that it will be windy out there with gusts up to 35 MPH possible.

8-Day Forecast: Another cooldown moves in behind Wednesday’s system with temperatures tumbling down into the upper 50s to low 60s for the remainder of the week. We’ll also keep breezy winds in play through Thursday and Friday as well. Below normal temperatures stick around this weekend and into next week.