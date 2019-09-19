Rain chances increasing with highs feeling like summer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A great start to the morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-60s with clear skies. Thursday should be another fantastic day with highs temperatures warming to the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will slowly climb through the day with slightly uncomfortable conditions during the afternoon.

Lows Thursday night will cool to the mid-60s.

A few more clouds through the day on Friday as highs remain in the mid-80s. There could be a few pop-up showers through the day with most locations seeing plenty of dry time. Zone forecast looks great for now and dry.

This weekend looks to be a bit drier than earlier anticipated. Saturday will be a warm and summery day with highs in the mid-80s with a partly cloudy sky. A cold front west of us has slowed down significantly delaying our shower chances Sunday. We’ll see showers and storms arrive late Sunday and stick around early Monday with highs to end the weekend in the lower 80s.

A few morning showers Monday then we’ll salvage the afternoon. Highs next week will cool to the mid-70s.