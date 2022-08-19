News

Rain chances return this weekend

A beautiful start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 60s with clear skies! Should be a great afternoon with highs in the mid 80s and low humidity. Should be another bright one! Tonight lows will fall to the mid 60s with a stray shower and storm chance.

This weekend looks unsettled with showers and storms arriving with a cold front. It’ll start off spotty becoming more widespread after lunch time Saturday. Highs will warm to the lower 80s. Rain will continue through the day on Sunday. Highs will return to the lower 80s.

Rain chances will continue through early Monday morning with highs during the afternoon in the upper 70s! Highs will trend warmer through the end of the week with highs in the mid 80s through Friday with sunshine.