Rain expected to dampen Indiana through the middle of this upcoming week

TONIGHT

Expect patchy fog to develop late into the night with skies gradually clearing from mostly cloudy to mostly clear. Temperatures will cool to a low around 62°F, under light and variable winds, making for a calm evening.

TOMORROW

The morning starts with patchy fog clearing by mid-morning, leading to a mostly sunny day. High temperatures will reach near 87°F, with light winds shifting south-southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon, adding a slight breeze to the warm day.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Partly cloudy skies continue into the night, with temperatures holding at a mild 68°F. South winds will be gentle, around 6 mph, maintaining a comfortable overnight setting.

TUESDAY

Tuesday brings a slight chance of showers in the morning, increasing to a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 PM. Expect partly sunny skies with highs reaching around 86°F. South winds will pick up slightly, ranging from 6 to 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation increases to 40%. Nighttime will see mostly cloudy skies with a chance of continued showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Lows will hover around 69°F.

TUESDAY NIGHT

A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into the night, mostly cloudy with lows near 69°F. South winds will be around 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY

Showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day, with a 90% chance of precipitation. It will be a cooler day with highs around 81°F, under mostly cloudy skies. South winds will be brisk, gusting as high as 21 mph. The night will slightly clear up, but still holds a 20% chance of showers under mostly clear skies with lows around 63°F.

THURSDAY

A slight chance of morning showers gives way to a mostly sunny day. Highs are expected to reach near 81°F with west winds at 6 to 11 mph. The evening will cool down to around 59°F, under mostly clear skies.

8 DAY FORECAST

The extended forecast indicates a pattern of warmer days early in the week with periodic thunderstorm chances, particularly strong on Wednesday. Temperatures will gradually cool to below-normal levels in the 70s as the week progresses, with the potential for unsettled weather persisting into the weekend. This aligns with typical early June patterns, marking the start of meteorological summer with variable weather conditions.