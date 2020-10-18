Rain finally returns Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There will be several rain chances across the area over the next few days, with gradual warming temperatures through the work week.

Sunday:

Conditions will be mostly cloudy to kick off the day. A few spotty showers will be possible for the daytime hours, but for the most part, much of the day should be dry and seasonably mild. Highs will top out in the mid 60s.

Sunday Night:

A cold front will march through the state, bringing a great shot for widespread showers across central Indiana. Steadiest showers will continue to march south, but will likely hang around the southern half of the state for much of the overnight hours.

Lows will fall to the mid 40s.

Monday:

Steady showers will be around for the morning in the southern half of the state. Rain should start to pull away to the south by late morning, leaving us mostly cloudy for much of the afternoon.

Temperatures look to cool down to the upper 50s for the afternoon.

8-day Forecast:

Isolated rain chances will hang around for Tuesday and Wednesday, but will likely be more sporadic in nature, leaving many dry hours and areas through the mid-week. Thursday will be a warm and dry day, with highs topping out in the upper 70s to near 80°. Another cold front marches through the state on Friday, bringing afternoon and evening shower and storm chances. Cooler temperatures look to return for next weekend.