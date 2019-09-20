Rain returns for the weekend!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warmer start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 with a partly sunny sky. A few storms are possible through the afternoon with highs warming to the mid-80s Friday. Most should stay dry for a good bulk of the day and evening.

The weekend looks great to start with highs in the mid-80s with a dry day! A wicked cold front will swing through the state Sunday which will increase shower and storm chance through the afternoon!

Tailgaters will see mainly dry conditions through the early half of the day with showers and storms likely as you leave Lucas Oil Stadium. Rain will be heavy at times with some stronger storms possible. Rain should move out very early Monday morning.

Monday will start with a stray shower with drier air moving in through the afternoon. Highs will run closer to the seasonal highs with high temperatures through much of the workweek next week topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Better chance of showers and storms later in the week.