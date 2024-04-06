Rainfall evades our Eclipse Monday forecast

TONIGHT

Expect a tranquil evening with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will dip to around 39°F, with an east southeast breeze at 6 mph providing a gentle whisper to the quiet night.

TOMORROW

The day promises to be amiable with a high near 62°F. Increasing clouds may hint at showers post 5pm, and the southeast winds at 8 to 16 mph, gusting to 25 mph, will signal change is afoot.

TOMORROW NIGHT

As darkness envelops, so might the showers. Thunderstorms could rumble in before midnight, with a 60% chance of precipitation. The low will hover around 48°F, as southeast winds blow at 9 to 14 mph, with stronger gusts up to 22 mph.

ECLIPSE MONDAY

A partly sunny horizon with a high soaring to 74°F. South southwest winds at 9 to 13 mph, gusting to 20 mph, will stir excitement for eclipse enthusiasts, with cloud cover expected to disperse in favor of this celestial event.

MONDAY NIGHT

The skies stay partly cloudy, anticipating isolated showers after 2 am. A milder night with lows around 54°F and a south wind around 9 mph.

TUESDAY

Potential showers and thunderstorms might overshadow partly sunny skies, with temperatures reaching a high near 68°F. South southwest winds will sustain at 9 to 16 mph, with occasional gusts up to 24 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT

The chances for showers and thunderstorms continue, under mostly cloudy heavens. Nighttime calm brings a low around 53°F and a southwest breeze at 7 to 11 mph.

WEDNESDAY

Showers seem likely, with a possibility of thunderstorms in the early hours. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 66°F, and northeast winds at 8 to 10 mph keep the day cool.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

As the day retreats, so does the storm potential, leaving a 30% chance of evening showers. The low will settle around 52°F, with east northeast winds at 9 to 14 mph.

8 DAY FORECAST

Looking ahead, the narrative weaves a story of variability. Post-eclipse optimism is high for clearing skies, while midweek may bring showers that crescendo into possible thunderstorms. As we approach next weekend, eyes are set on clearer skies to welcome a hopefully sunny Sunday, rounding out the week with mild and pleasant weather.