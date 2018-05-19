Rally calls for police accountability in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 100 people gathered, calling for changes to the civilian police merit board following its decision on the fatal shooting of an unarmed man, Aaron Bailey.

A seven-member board on May 10 voted 5-2 on multiple counts that two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers had “no violation” in the shooting death of Bailey. Bailey, who was unarmed, was shot and killed after he drove away from two police officers during a west side traffic stop June 29.

Friday’s rally happened outside the City-County Building. Some of the community organizers, including Faith in Indiana and Don’t Sleep, said they are calling for a change to the merit board to make it more fair.

They say the merit board, a group made up of appointed citizens, should not have reinstated the two officers.

Members of the community called for IMPD Chief Bryan Roach to keep the two officers from working street patrol, asking that they be given duty.

Organizers said changes need to be made to contract negotiations between the city of Indianapolis and Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police No. 86 to create more accountability for police officers.

Many people spoke, including Aaron Bailey’s daughter.

“It’s okay to stand up when you believe in something and don’t let nobody tell you nothing different because they’re going to try to shut you down,” she said.

Organizers gave a call to action Friday night to stay active in the community, as well as in local and state politics.

The conversation is expected to continue, after a group of city-county councilors called for a series of talks about improving police-community relations. The group also called for people frustrated with the process to attend the next merit board meeting, which is slated for June.