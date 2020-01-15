Raytheon partners with Major Tool & Machine

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Massachusetts-based Raytheon Co. (NYSE: RTN) is teaming up with Indianapolis-based Major Tool & Machine Inc. The pair will produce hardware for the U.S. Navy’s SPY-6 radar program.

The SPY-6 project focuses on air and missile defense radars. The radars are installed on more than 50 ships across seven Navy ship classes.

The two companies will create array structures for the program when it transitions from low-rate initial production to hardware production and sustainment.

“Major Tool’s array structures will literally serve as the foundation upon which we build the U.S. Navy’s most advanced radars,” said Paul Ferraro, vice president of Raytheon’s Seapower Capability Systems business. “Our team of industry-leading partners is ready to deliver SPY-6’s unmatched, multi-mission capability to the surface fleet.”