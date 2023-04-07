Read how Dish Network tried to silence a federal judge

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A federal judge in Indianapolis will not allow Dish Network to silence a portion of her summary judgment. The redaction Dish Network asked for contains information the owner of WISH-TV and WNDY considers a blatantly discriminatory offer to carry the stations’ programming.

Judge Tanya Walton Pratt on Friday denied Dish’s request to seal portions of her ruling in the case filed against Dish by DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting, which owns WISH-TV and WNDY.

Dish had asked Judge Pratt to remove 17 words from her public, published March 31st opinion which confirmed Circle City’s claim that “DISH refused to contract with it for the payment of fees for that right, for the longest time offering zero dollars, and at the eleventh hour offering only pennies per subscriber.“

Dish unsuccessfully argued that keeping its information out of the public eye was more important than allowing public access to a federal judge’s legal reasoning.

“Further, any public harm which could conceivably be claimed to exist is outweighed by the interest of the parties in maintaining the confidentiality of the documents in question,” Dish’s attorneys wrote in a brief filed late Wednesday night.

Judge Pratt agreed with McCoy and Circle City Broadcasting that the information should remain available for everyone to see.

“Documents that affect the disposition of federal litigation are presumptively open to public view, even if the litigants strongly prefer secrecy, unless a statute, rule, or privilege justifies confidentiality,” Pratt wrote. “The Court intentionally wrote its summary judgment opinion in general terms and in a way that omitted any secret details.”

Judge’s order denying Dish request

McCoy and Circle City Broadcasting vehemently opposed the Dish request.

“Although Circle City lost the summary judgment motion, it is ultimately a media company,” Circle City’s attorneys argued in their legal filing. “It believes in the First Amendment. It believes that the basis for a public body’s decision should be available to the public.”

McCoy sued AT&T and Dish Network in 2020, accusing the companies of racial discrimination for refusing to negotiate retransmission contracts for WISH-TV and WNDY.

DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting

McCoy has vowed to ask a federal appeals court to reinstate the lawsuits.

“Although we are disappointed in the court’s ruling, I have always known as one of the few black media executives in America that the fight for equality in media is always going to be difficult,” McCoy said. “We firmly believe that Dish and AT&T are both discriminatory companies in contracting. Separately and individually, they discriminate!”