REAL ID deadline extended another two years

WASHINGTON (WISH) — The Department of Homeland Security announced Monday it is extending the deadline by nearly two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID, according to a DHS statement.

The announcement marks the agency’s third extension. DHS will begin enforcing the identification requirement on May 7, 2025. The deadline was previously set for May 3, 2023.

“Under the new regulations published to execute this change, states will now have additional time to ensure their residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the security standards established by the REAL ID Act. As required by the law, following the enforcement deadline, federal agencies, including the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), will be prohibited from accepting driver’s licenses and identification cards that do not meet these federal standards,” the announcement said.

The extension will give residents the time to get a REAL ID compliant license or identification card.

The REAL ID Act passed in 2005 following a 9/11 Commission recommendation. The act establishes minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards.

“Security standards include incorporating anti-counterfeiting technology, preventing insider fraud, and using documentary evidence and record checks to ensure a person is who they claim to be,” the statement said.

Under the new regulations, beginning on May 7, 2025, every traveler older than 18 will need a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, state issued enhanced driver’s license, or another TSA acceptable form of identification at airport security checkpoints for domestic air travel.