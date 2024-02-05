Search
Real Madrid concedes stoppage-time equalizer against Atletico, misses chance to take 4-point lead

Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid has scored a stoppage-time equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid to keep its city rival from taking a four-point lead at the top of the Spanish league. Marcos Llorente scored with a header three minutes into added time after Brahim Díaz had put the hosts ahead in the first half at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The late goal prevented Madrid from exploiting second-place Girona’s 0-0 draw with Real Sociedad on Saturday. Madrid will host Girona next week. Celta Vigo ended a three-game winless streak and moved further away from the relegation zone by beating Osasuna 3-0.

