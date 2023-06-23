Recounts done; Anderson’s mayoral race set

(As Seen on WISH)

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A recount completed Thursday confirmed Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick won the May 3 Democratic primary and will face off against a Republican in Nov. 7.

On June 15, recounts began in both the Republican and Democratic primary races for Anderson mayor.

The Republican mayoral primary featured three candidates who finished with 11 votes separating first from third place. A five-hour recount completed June 15 confirmed Jon Bell as the Republican nominee by three votes over Robert Jozwiak.

The Democratic mayoral primary also featured three candidates. The recount completed Thursday found Broderick won by 41 votes over Rodney Chamberlain, 1,820 to 1,779.

A low turnout initially estimated at 17.52% was widely blamed for the recounts. Anderson is a city of 55,100 people that’s about a 50-minute drive northeast of Indianapolis.