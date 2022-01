News

Red Cross says blood shortage forcing doctors to make tough decisions

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 08: Former player Ron Kittle of the Chicago White Sox donates blood during a blood drive set up underneath the right field seats at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 08, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox and the American Red Cross in partnership with Anheuser-Busch, are part of an effort to utilize available arenas and stadiums nationwide as temporary blood drive centers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American Red Cross is declaring a blood crisis.

The Indiana region says a shortage is forcing doctors to make decisions about who can receive blood transfusions and who has to wait right now.



It’s asking for your help to stop the shortage.

You can sign up to donate anywhere in the nation online right now.