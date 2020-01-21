Red Gold ketchup sales will support military families

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Red Gold is giving back to help the military — using its ketchup as a way to support disabled and fallen service members and their families.

The company, whose products include ketchup and canned tomatoes, announced Tuesday that it is teaming up with the Folds of Honor Foundation, a nonprofit that helps America’s fallen and disabled soldiers, and MadeInAmerica.com.

“In an effort to raise even more awareness for our American fallen and disabled heroes who have supported all of us, Red Gold will unveil a new look of its premium tomato ketchup labels,” said senior vice president of Red Gold Tim Ingle.

Raising awareness one bottle at a time: That’s the new goal of Elwood, Indiana-based Red Gold.

The company also announced that it will be contributing proceeds from sales to the Folds of Honor Foundation.

About 100 people came out to Mashcraft Brewing Co. in Fishers for the official launch, where the announcements were made with representatives from all parties involved.

“When another company decides to leverage their ability to network and share our mission with that, it’s dollars that we don’t have to spend to get the word out,” said Michael Dagget, president of the Indiana chapter of Folds of Honor.

The foundation provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of those fallen or disabled while serving our nation.

“Our goal every year in Indiana is to make sure that we cover the needs of every single scholarship applicant who comes through the state of Indiana. So, historically, that’s about half a million dollars a year. So through the sale of ketchup, we are going to get it done,” said Dagget.

Folds of Honor says, nationwide, there are more than 1 million disabled and fallen service members affected by war and nearly 2 million dependents impacted.

“When you’re out there just dining at a restaurant, look for the ketchup, and ask for it specifically. Say, ‘Hey I want the Folds of Honor ketchup because money comes back to help military families,'” said Dagget.

And Red Gold is more than glad to help.

“We look forward to growing our partnership long into the future so both our company and consumers can be a part of a meaningful difference to this great cause,” said Ingle.