Red Lobster is abruptly closing dozens of restaurants

Red Lobster is closing dozens of restaurants in the United States, including one in Indianapolis and one in Elkhart, Indiana. (Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

New York (CNN) — Struggling Red Lobster is abruptly closing at least 48 of its restaurants around the country, according to a leading restaurant liquidator.

TAGeX Brands is conducting an online auction of Red Lobster kitchen equipment, furniture and other contents at restaurants closing. The auction begins Monday and continues through Thursday, according to company founder Neal Sherman.

The auction has two listings for Indiana — one on Brittany Court in Elkhart and one at 1752 N. Shadeland Ave. in Indianapolis.

Both restaurants are listed as “closed” on Red Lobster’s website.

The company has around 650 locations.

Red Lobster is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy protection. The chain has tapped a restructuring expert as its chief executive, a possible indicator of an impending bankruptcy.

Red Lobster was a restaurant industry pioneer, but has declined in recent years due to a range of factors, including corporate mismanagement, say former leaders at the chain and restaurant analysts.

In 2020, Thai Union, a longtime supplier to Red Lobster, took an undisclosed financial stake in the chain, becoming a key shareholder. Since then, the restaurant chain has cycled through four CEOs and an all-you-can-eat shrimp deal last year that slowed down table service and cut into Thai Union’s profitability.

Thai Union said earlier this year it would divest from Red Lobster and take a $530 million loss on its investment.