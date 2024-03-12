Search
Reel Tok with Kayla: Indy comedian’s “Who’s Buyin’ This?” series

by: Kayla Sullivan
Reel Tok with Kayla: Benedict Polizzi is a comedian from Indianapolis. This Roncalli and University of Indianapolis graduate has millions of followers.

Though he has several successful series, one that is the most TV appropriate is the “Who’s Buyin’ This?” bit where he finds ridiculous products at the store, tries them, and rates them.

In this video, he’s trying pickle flavored jelly beans. He has a really funny way of reviewing!

@benedictpolizzi

now i want jelly bean flavored pickles

♬ original sound – benedict polizzi

