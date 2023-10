Reel Tok with Kayla: Keeping up in Greenwood’s Maddie Sterba

Reel Tok with Kayla: Maddie Sterba wants to be your go-to guide for family fun on Indy’s south side.

Her Instagram account, Keeping up in Greenwood features local events activities and businesses.

This creator also has a website and blog to follow.

She’s associated with another local influencer on the north side of Indianapolis, Keeping up in Carmel on Instagram.

For more creators to follow, find other Reel Tok with Kayla reports here.