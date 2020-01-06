Reid Health opens newly relocated outpatient services

RICHMOND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Outpatient psychiatric services for Reid Health opened Monday with a new location and new name. The renamed Outpatient Behavioral Health service moved to the sixth floor of the Reid Health main campus in Richmond. “This new location gives us our own dedicated and easily accessible space with nearby parking and a newly remodeled facility,” said April Coffin, Director of Outpatient Behavioral Health. All services, including medication management, individual and family therapies, are now on one floor, which formerly housed a doctor’s office. Reid Health says the service outgrew its former space and the move was needed to meet growing demand. The new space will allow for expanded capacity, with a new provider to be added in February.