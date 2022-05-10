News

‘ReJoyce In Your Retirement: Everything You Need To Know To Get Everything You Want’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — Alex Joyce, CEO of ReJoyce Financial, has written a new book about financial planning. This is Joyce’s second book, and it is “more of a story” than his first. He is also currently in the process of writing his third book.

“It gets into why people work with us, and what does our client look like?” Joyce said. “What should they expect when they meet with us? What is goals-based planning?”

Joyce describes the book as simple enough for the everyday person to take that information and make it tangible. He says the book would be great for someone who may cringe when it comes to thinking about financial planning, or someone who just wants an introduction to the financial coaching process.

You can ask ReJoyce Financial for a free copy of the book here or order it on Amazon.

Information on financial planning is available at the ReJoyce Financial website or by calling 317-903-0517.

