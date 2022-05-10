News

‘ReJoyce In Your Retirement: Everything You Need To Know To Get Everything You Want’

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — Alex Joyce, CEO of ReJoyce Financial, has written a new book about financial planning. This is Joyce’s second book, and it is “more of a story” than his first. He is also currently in the process of writing his third book.

“It gets into why people work with us, and what does our client look like?” Joyce said. “What should they expect when they meet with us? What is goals-based planning?”

Joyce describes the book as simple enough for the everyday person to take that information and make it tangible. He says the book would be great for someone who may cringe when it comes to thinking about financial planning, or someone who just wants an introduction to the financial coaching process.

You can ask ReJoyce Financial for a free copy of the book here or order it on Amazon.

Information on financial planning is available at the ReJoyce Financial website or by calling 317-903-0517.

To learn more, watch the video above.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Why do sleeping dogs look like they’re running? Experts weigh in

National /

RUN(317) race series preparing for summer return

Local /

President of Indiana Sports Corp plans to step down

News /

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ May 10, 2022

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.