Relief from the heat!

A stuffy start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s with muggy conditions. We’ll have a Heat Advisory in place until 9p tonight. Highs today will top out in the lower 90s with feel like temperatures in the upper 90s to lower 100s. We’ll have a cold front passing through the state which will generate the small chance of a spotty shower or storm during the afternoon. These will quickly move out late in afternoon. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 70s with falling humidity.

There is a chance of storms early Friday morning in south west Indiana with a low end severe weather risk. Otherwise we should see plenty of sunshine through the day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° with humidity levels continuing to fall.

We have fantastic conditions for this up coming weekend with highs falling to the lower 80s with sunshine! Highs will warm for Father’s day with highs in the mid 80s.

Next week heat and humidity will build once again with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° through mid week with storm chances remaining dismal.