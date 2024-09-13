Relish the moment: Brownstown community welcomes new pickleball courts

Community members and donors pose for a picture before the ribbon is cut on the new pickleball courts in the Brownstown Park. (Photo by Erika Malone/The Tribune)

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (THE TRIBUNE) — It can be said that great minds “dink” alike as community members gathered for the grand opening of the newly built pickleball courts at Brownstown Park Tuesday morning.

“It almost doesn’t seem real,” said Nancy Sterling, president of the Brownstown Pickleball association. “All of this wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the community.”

The association was formed in September 2023, but before that, they were a group of friends that started playing on the tennis courts at Brownstown Central High School during the summer of 2019.

Not long after the space became available where the pickleball courts now sit, the association was formed and fundraising efforts began.

To build the four courts, the association needed to raise $108,000, and within a couple of months, they had that amount.

Grants came from the Jackson County Visitor Center ($20,000), Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority ($15,000) and the Owen-Carr Township Community Endowment ($5,000). The rest of the funds were raised from businesses, community members and pickleball enthusiasts.

The association’s members are volunteers, so they did all the fundraising on their own.

“We have built an awesome community around this and hope to gain more support in the future,” said Angie Sibrel.

Members of organizations, local businesses and sponsors gathered outside the courts to watch how the game is played as Healthy Jackson County provided goodies. Food was provided by the Brownstown Exchange Club and ice cream by Trolley Car Creamery.

Dr. Matthew Beaverson, the new dentist at Parker Dental, said he thoroughly enjoys pickleball and has fond memories of playing it with friends in college.

According to USA Pickleball, the sport is played either as doubles (two players per team) or singles on a 20-by-44-foot court with a net in the middle. Players use paddles to hit perforated, hollow plastic balls. It combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis.

“It can get competitive and it gets you moving,” Sharon Hurt said.

Pickleball was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, a short ferry ride from Seattle, Washington. Three dads, Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum, whose kids were bored with their summertime activities, are credited for creating the game.

The sport has become popular throughout the U.S. and Canada and is growing internationally as well.

“It is so much fun,” Hurt said. “Once you start you can’t stop.”

As part of the association’s five-year plan, they will add a building with restrooms and a shelter house at the pickleball complex. Eventually lights will be added for those that prefer night competitions.

In the future, the association hopes to host free clinics, tournaments and local leagues.

“So far, I have seen families come here to play and learn the sport,” Sterling said. “Everyone is welcoming and respectful no matter the skill level. That’s all you could have hoped for.”