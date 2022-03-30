News

Rep. Carson’s duck boat legislation passes in US House

WASHINGTON (WISH) — The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill to make duck boats safer.

Rep. Andre Carson, an Indianapolis Democrat, authored the bill called the Duck Boat Safety Improvement Act.

He first introduced the bill in 2018 following a accident during a windy storm in Missouri that killed nine people from Indianapolis.

The bill would require duck boats to have more monitoring for severe weather warnings, improved safety training for staff and the installation of lights that would activate automatically in emergencies.