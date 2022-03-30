News

Rep. Carson’s duck boat legislation passes in US House

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WISH) — The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill to make duck boats safer.

Rep. Andre Carson, an Indianapolis Democrat, authored the bill called the Duck Boat Safety Improvement Act.

He first introduced the bill in 2018 following a accident during a windy storm in Missouri that killed nine people from Indianapolis.

The bill would require duck boats to have more monitoring for severe weather warnings, improved safety training for staff and the installation of lights that would activate automatically in emergencies.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Emmett Till’s legacy on new lynching law

Local /

Ivy Tech honors 2 employees with diversity award

Local /

Central figure in Indy’s 2020 riots gets 10 years in prison for violence in Oregon protests

National /

Indiana, 20 other states sue to end US mask mandate for public transportation

Coronavirus /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.