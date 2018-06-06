Report: Colts defender charged with battery

(WISH) — Indianapolis Colts defensive end Chris McCain has been charged with battery, according to a report from TMZ Sports.
In court documents, McCain is accused of spitting on a woman and grabbing her neck in January.
McCain was signed by the Colts May 8. He previously played for the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Colts released a statement Tuesday night that said:
We’re aware of this evening’s reports regarding Chris McCain and are gathering all available information. We take these matters very seriously and we will provide updates as appropriate.