Report: Colts defender charged with battery

(WISH) — Indianapolis Colts defensive end Chris McCain has been charged with battery, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

In court documents, McCain is accused of spitting on a woman and grabbing her neck in January.

McCain was signed by the Colts May 8. He previously played for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Colts released a statement Tuesday night that said:

We’re aware of this evening’s reports regarding Chris McCain and are gathering all available information. We take these matters very seriously and we will provide updates as appropriate.

