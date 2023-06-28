Report: Colts player likely suspended for entire season

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (34) warms up before the NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 26, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several NFL players, including a member of the Indianapolis Colts, will likely be suspended for the entire upcoming season, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

The list of possible suspensions includes Colts kick returner Isaiah Rodgers, who took responsibility for making ‘mistakes’. Rodgers allegedly gambled on NFL games, including games he played in for the Colts.

“Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions. I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates. I’ve let people down that I care about. I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It’s an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this.”

