Report: Rascal Flatts concert evacuated due to credible threat of explosive device

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Promoters have responded after fans were upset at the end of a Rascal Flatts concert.
Country music group, Rascal Flatts, stopped in Noblesville and played at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Thursday evening.
It was part of their “Back to the US” tour.
However, the concert didn’t end quite the way concertgoers were expecting.
Instead, the show ended abruptly, with the band rushing off the stage and fans being forced to exit the venue.
At this point, it’s unclear what exactly happened Thursday night.
According to our newsgathering partners at The Hamilton County Reporter, the venue received phone calls that were determined to be credible that stated that a possible explosive device had been placed at the venue.
Fans went to social media to voice their displeasure.
News 8 received the following from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office about the incident:
I have not been briefed on any incidents at the Music Center last night other than there is an open investigation. I will distribute information to everyone as it becomes available for release.
Live Nation has released the following statement about the incident:
“Last night a safety concern presented itself during the Rascal Flatts’ concert in Noblesville. Venue staff and local officials followed standard protocols to ensure the safety of guests, the artist and staff. Law enforcement agencies are investigating the matter.”
Rascal Flatts also posted a statement on Twitter saying that “due to a security concern at the show last night, standard procedures were quickly executed and everyone was able to safely leave the building.”
The band said that “the safety of our fans, band and crew is always the top priority for us, so we are so thankful for everyone who jumped into action and for your understanding. We will be back soon!”