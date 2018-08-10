Report: Rascal Flatts concert evacuated due to credible threat of explosive device

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Promoters have responded after fans were upset at the end of a Rascal Flatts concert.

Country music group, Rascal Flatts, stopped in Noblesville and played at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Thursday evening.

It was part of their “Back to the US” tour.

However, the concert didn’t end quite the way concertgoers were expecting.

Instead, the show ended abruptly, with the band rushing off the stage and fans being forced to exit the venue.

At this point, it’s unclear what exactly happened Thursday night.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Hamilton County Reporter, the venue received phone calls that were determined to be credible that stated that a possible explosive device had been placed at the venue.

Fans went to social media to voice their displeasure.

I mean i am honestly so hurt & upset at the fact that rascal flatts didn’t do an encore… AND to make matters worse, we didn’t hear God Bless the Broken Rd OR Life is a Highway. smh.— Morgan Meixner (@morgan_meixner) August 10, 2018

Something bad happened at Rascal Flatts tonight. Security guards had us scared. Told us things were not okay. 😔— Caitlyn conlon (@caitlyn_conlon) August 10, 2018

Everyone boo’d in Indy when @rascalflatts didn’t do an encore, but hearing from security – I’m so thankful they chose safety over an encore. We appreciate & love you @rascalflatts, @DanAndShay, @carlypearce. 💛— Britni Sherlock (@BritSherlock) August 10, 2018

Wish someone would release why the Rascal Flatts concert was cut short and everyone was forced to leave— Erin Hiday (@vannablue97) August 10, 2018

News 8 received the following from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office about the incident:

I have not been briefed on any incidents at the Music Center last night other than there is an open investigation. I will distribute information to everyone as it becomes available for release.

Live Nation has released the following statement about the incident:

“Last night a safety concern presented itself during the Rascal Flatts’ concert in Noblesville. Venue staff and local officials followed standard protocols to ensure the safety of guests, the artist and staff. Law enforcement agencies are investigating the matter.”

Rascal Flatts also posted a statement on Twitter saying that “due to a security concern at the show last night, standard procedures were quickly executed and everyone was able to safely leave the building.”

Indianapolis – Due to a security concern at the show last night, standard procedures were quickly executed and everyone was able to safely leave the building.— Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) August 10, 2018

The band said that “the safety of our fans, band and crew is always the top priority for us, so we are so thankful for everyone who jumped into action and for your understanding. We will be back soon!”