Report shows decrease in cancer death rates

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the 26th year in a row, there has been a decline in U.S. cancer death rates.

A new report from the American Cancer Society shows 2016 to 2017 saw the largest-ever single year drop.

Dr. Nadeem Ikhlaque with Franciscan Health Indianapolis joined Annessa on “All Indiana” to discuss the research.

