Report: Simon Property, Brookfield offer to buy Kohl’s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management have made a bid to buy Kohl’s stores, the New York Posts reports.

The pair has offered $8.6 billion.

Simon and Brookfield would streamline operations and cut costs by $1 billion over the next three years.

More than 20 potential buyers have been looking to acquire the retailer.

Simon and Brookfield brought rival chain JCPenney out of bankruptcy in 2020.