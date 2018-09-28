Republican Braun responds to Donnelly’s intention to vote against Kavanaugh

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Friday morning, Sen. Joe Donnelly announced that he would be voting against Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

In announcing his intention to vote against Kavanaugh, Donnelly called for an FBI investigation in order to look into the Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault accusations against Kavanaugh.

Democrat Donnelly is currently running for re-election, up in November and is opposed by Republican Mike Braun.

In response to Donnelly’s decision, Braun released the following statement: