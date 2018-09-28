Republican Braun responds to Donnelly’s intention to vote against Kavanaugh

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Friday morning, Sen. Joe Donnelly announced that he would be voting against Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

In announcing his intention to vote against Kavanaugh, Donnelly called for an FBI investigation  in order to look into the Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault accusations against Kavanaugh.

Democrat Donnelly is currently running for re-election, up in November and is opposed by Republican Mike Braun.

In response to Donnelly’s decision, Braun released the following statement:

“This entire process has been an embarrassment to our democracy as Hoosiers watched firsthand how Senator Donnelly’s liberal colleagues used uncorroborated allegations to create a media circus designed to smear and destroy Judge Kavanaugh’s reputation.  Donnelly’s decision to oppose President Trump’s highly qualified nominee is a grave mistake, but proves he is more concerned with standing with his liberal Democrat leaders than standing for Hoosiers. I continue to strongly support Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.”

