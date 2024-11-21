Election data suggest shifting political landscape in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Although Republicans Donald Trump and Mike Braun cruised to easy victories in Indiana, county-level election data suggest future election maps might look different.
News 8 reviewed the results for the elections for both governor and president in all 92 counties. Trump won every county in Indiana except the Democratic strongholds of Marion, Monroe, Lake and St. Joseph counties.
His vote share ranged from 100 votes in Tippecanoe County to 81.5 percent in Franklin County. Braun’s results tracked with Trump’s but consistently ran roughly 4 to 5 percentage points behind.
This led to Tippecanoe County splitting its vote, with Democratic candidate for governor Jennifer McCormick winning by nearly 2,700 votes.
|County
|Braun
|McCormick
|Winner
|Adams
|69.6%
|24.9%
|Braun
|Allen
|53.2%
|42.9%
|Braun
|Bartholomew
|58.5%
|36.0%
|Braun
|Benton
|67.1%
|26.2%
|Braun
|Blackford
|61.4%
|27.7%
|Braun
|Boone
|53.3%
|41.3%
|Braun
|Brown
|55.5%
|33.2%
|Braun
|Carroll
|67.1%
|25.8%
|Braun
|Cass
|63.4%
|30.1%
|Braun
|Clark
|55.4%
|41.3%
|Braun
|Clay
|71.0%
|23.0%
|Braun
|Clinton
|62.7%
|30.0%
|Braun
|Crawford
|65.6%
|30.3%
|Braun
|Daviess
|70.1%
|21.3%
|Braun
|Dearborn
|76.4%
|20.5%
|Braun
|Decatur
|70.8%
|22.0%
|Braun
|Dekalb
|67.1%
|27.0%
|Braun
|Delaware
|49.9%
|45.7%
|Braun
|Dubois
|58.1%
|33.6%
|Braun (Home County)
|Elkhart
|62.5%
|33.7%
|Braun
|Fayette
|71.6%
|23.5%
|Braun
|Floyd
|55.2%
|42.5%
|Braun
|Fountain
|71.4%
|21.5%
|Braun
|Franklin
|77.4%
|19.0%
|Braun
|Fulton
|64.3%
|26.7%
|Braun
|Gibson
|70.7%
|25.5%
|Braun
|Grant
|63.6%
|29.9%
|Braun
|Greene
|67.8%
|25.5%
|Braun
|Hamilton
|51.2%
|45.7%
|Braun
|Hancock
|59.4%
|33.5%
|Braun
|Harrison
|68.4%
|28.5%
|Braun
|Hendricks
|56.1%
|38.9%
|Braun
|Henry
|63.1%
|30.7%
|Braun (McCormick Home County)
|Howard
|59.4%
|34.2%
|Braun
|Huntington
|66.2%
|27.0%
|Braun
|Jackson
|68.8%
|25.8%
|Braun
|Jasper
|70.3%
|25.0%
|Braun
|Jay
|67.8%
|25.0%
|Braun
|Jefferson
|61.5%
|34.9%
|Braun
|Jennings
|69.2%
|24.1%
|Braun
|Johnson
|61.4%
|33.0%
|Braun
|Knox
|68.8%
|26.6%
|Braun
|Kosciusko
|68.6%
|23.9%
|Braun
|La Porte
|52.3%
|43.7%
|Braun
|LaGrange
|71.7%
|23.1%
|Braun
|Lake
|44.2%
|53.7%
|McCormick
|Lawrence
|66.9%
|25.7%
|Braun
|Madison
|55.9%
|38.3%
|Braun
|Marion
|33.6%
|63.0%
|McCormick
|Marshall
|64.9%
|29.2%
|Braun
|Martin
|57.0%
|26.7%
|Braun
|Miami
|65.7%
|27.1%
|Braun
|Monroe
|34.1%
|62.6%
|McCormick
|Montgomery
|65.0%
|26.9%
|Braun
|Morgan
|67.2%
|23.9%
|Braun
|Newton
|70.7%
|24.5%
|Braun
|Noble
|67.7%
|25.6%
|Braun
|Ohio
|73.2%
|23.8%
|Braun
|Orange
|66.5%
|27.7%
|Braun
|Owen
|64.9%
|25.0%
|Braun
|Parke
|71.0%
|23.3%
|Braun
|Perry
|59.3%
|37.6%
|Braun
|Pike
|70.1%
|24.5%
|Braun
|Porter
|51.7%
|45.5%
|Braun
|Posey
|68.7%
|28.4%
|Braun
|Pulaski
|65.7%
|25.6%
|Braun
|Putnam
|66.0%
|25.6%
|Braun
|Randolph
|67.8%
|26.5%
|Braun
|Ripley
|75.0%
|20.4%
|Braun
|Rush
|66.9%
|25.9%
|Braun
|Scott
|56.9%
|39.7%
|Braun
|Shelby
|64.3%
|27.7%
|Braun
|Spencer
|66.6%
|29.7%
|Braun
|St. Joseph
|47.2%
|49.8%
|McCormick
|Starke
|65.5%
|26.0%
|Braun
|Steuben
|66.2%
|29.2%
|Braun
|Sullivan
|67.0%
|27.1%
|Braun
|Switzerland
|72.3%
|24.4%
|Braun
|Tippecanoe
|45.5%
|49.7%
|McCormick
|Tipton
|66.3%
|26.6%
|Braun
|Union
|73.7%
|22.4%
|Braun
|Vanderburgh
|54.9%
|42.8%
|Braun
|Vermillion
|63.2%
|29.6%
|Braun
|Vigo
|53.8%
|42.1%
|Braun
|Wabash
|67.9%
|25.1%
|Braun
|Warren
|70.1%
|23.3%
|Braun
|Warrick
|62.9%
|34.3%
|Braun
|Washington
|68.6%
|26.0%
|Braun
|Wayne
|60.1%
|35.2%
|Braun
|Wells
|72.1%
|21.6%
|Braun
|White
|63.6%
|29.0%
|Braun
|Whitley
|67.3%
|25.2%
|Braun
|Average
|63.5%
|30.7%
|Braun
|State total
|54.4%
|41.1%
|Braun
Ball State University political science Prof. Chad Kinsella said Tippecanoe County’s demographics likely played a role. He said the county does have a large number of younger, college-educated voters due to Purdue University but the outlying areas of the county tend to favor Republicans.
He said Tippecanoe County could become Indiana’s premier swing county. Kinsella and IU South Bend political science Prof. Elizabeth Bennion both said they suspect Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater, who got 4.5 percent of the vote statewide, played a role in Braun underperforming Trump.
McCormick slightly over-performed Harris statewide, 41.1 percent versus 39.5 percent. Bennion said McCormick likely was able to appeal to some moderate Republican voters but added only a small number of voters are true swing voters.
Although Trump won all of the so-called donut counties that ring Indianapolis, Democrats continued to make substantial gains there. In Hamilton County, Trump took home the second-lowest vote margin of any county he won, with 52.1 percent, while Vice President Kamala Harris took 46 percent of the vote.
Harris exceeded Hillary Clinton’s 2016 total in Hamilton County by nearly 10 percentage points, though most of that gain happened between 2016 and 2020. Trump lost about 4 percentage points over the same period.
It was a similar story in Boone County. Although Trump won, his vote share dropped to 56.9 percent, some 3.5 percentage points below his 2016 share, while Harris received 41 percent. Hendricks, Hancock and Johnson counties also posted Democratic gains and slight Trump losses from 2016 to 2024, though Trump maintained a far more commanding lead there.
The trend nearly reversed in Lake County. Long a Democratic stronghold, Lake County still went Democratic this year but Harris only won 52.1 percent of the vote there, down more than four points from Clinton’s 58.4 percent in 2016. Meanwhile, Trump nabbed 46.4 percent of Lake County’s votes, well above his 2016 share of 37.7 percent.
|County
|Trump
|Harris
|Winner
|Adams
|75.4%
|22.8%
|Trump
|Allen
|55.3%
|42.9%
|Trump
|Bartholomew
|62.6%
|35.3%
|Trump
|Benton
|72.7%
|25.5%
|Trump
|Blackford
|74.2%
|23.9%
|Trump
|Boone
|56.9%
|41.0%
|Trump
|Brown
|65.4%
|32.8%
|Trump
|Carroll
|75.2%
|23.1%
|Trump
|Cass
|72.4%
|26.2%
|Trump
|Clark
|59.3%
|38.9%
|Trump
|Clay
|77.6%
|20.7%
|Trump
|Clinton
|73.2%
|25.2%
|Trump
|Crawford
|73.2%
|24.6%
|Trump
|Daviess
|81.4%
|17.1%
|Trump
|Dearborn
|78.4%
|20.1%
|Trump
|Decatur
|78.4%
|19.9%
|Trump
|Dekalb
|72.6%
|25.6%
|Trump
|Delaware
|57.0%
|41.2%
|Trump
|Dubois
|69.9%
|27.7%
|Trump
|Elkhart
|65.7%
|32.9%
|Trump
|Fayette
|77.5%
|21.2%
|Trump
|Floyd
|56.9%
|41.4%
|Trump
|Fountain
|79.1%
|19.1%
|Trump
|Franklin
|81.5%
|17.1%
|Trump
|Fulton
|74.9%
|23.7%
|Trump
|Gibson
|74.8%
|23.4%
|Trump
|Grant
|69.9%
|28.1%
|Trump
|Greene
|76.1%
|22.3%
|Trump
|Hamilton
|52.1%
|46.0%
|Trump
|Hancock
|65.9%
|32.2%
|Trump
|Harrison
|72.5%
|25.6%
|Trump
|Hendricks
|59.9%
|38.4%
|Trump
|Henry
|73.0%
|25.3%
|Trump
|Howard
|66.6%
|31.6%
|Trump
|Huntington
|73.3%
|24.9%
|Trump
|Jackson
|76.8%
|21.5%
|Trump
|Jasper
|76.3%
|22.0%
|Trump
|Jay
|76.7%
|21.6%
|Trump
|Jefferson
|67.1%
|31.0%
|Trump
|Jennings
|78.5%
|19.7%
|Trump
|Johnson
|66.3%
|32.0%
|Trump
|Knox
|74.4%
|24.0%
|Trump
|Kosciusko
|75.1%
|22.9%
|Trump
|La Porte
|56.2%
|41.9%
|Trump
|LaGrange
|77.6%
|20.8%
|Trump
|Lake
|46.4%
|52.1%
|Harris
|Lawrence
|74.6%
|23.6%
|Trump
|Madison
|62.5%
|35.6%
|Trump
|Marion
|35.1%
|62.6%
|Harris
|Marshall
|70.7%
|27.4%
|Trump
|Martin
|79.3%
|18.7%
|Trump
|Miami
|76.3%
|21.8%
|Trump
|Monroe
|35.4%
|62.8%
|Harris
|Montgomery
|73.1%
|24.9%
|Trump
|Morgan
|76.3%
|22.0%
|Trump
|Newton
|77.8%
|20.7%
|Trump
|Noble
|74.9%
|23.5%
|Trump
|Ohio
|77.0%
|21.5%
|Trump
|Orange
|75.2%
|23.1%
|Trump
|Owen
|74.6%
|23.7%
|Trump
|Parke
|77.5%
|20.6%
|Trump
|Perry
|64.0%
|34.3%
|Trump
|Pike
|76.7%
|21.9%
|Trump
|Porter
|54.3%
|43.8%
|Trump
|Posey
|71.0%
|27.5%
|Trump
|Pulaski
|75.8%
|22.2%
|Trump
|Putnam
|75.1%
|23.1%
|Trump
|Randolph
|75.9%
|22.3%
|Trump
|Ripley
|80.1%
|18.6%
|Trump
|Rush
|75.9%
|21.9%
|Trump
|Scott
|74.9%
|23.4%
|Trump
|Shelby
|73.1%
|25.1%
|Trump
|Spencer
|70.5%
|27.3%
|Trump
|St. Joseph
|48.5%
|50.0%
|Harris
|Starke
|75.3%
|23.2%
|Trump
|Steuben
|70.2%
|28.1%
|Trump
|Sullivan
|75.5%
|22.8%
|Trump
|Switzerland
|77.9%
|20.5%
|Trump
|Tippecanoe
|48.8%
|48.6%
|Trump
|Tipton
|74.5%
|23.7%
|Trump
|Union
|77.2%
|21.4%
|Trump
|Vanderburgh
|55.6%
|43.0%
|Trump
|Vermillion
|71.3%
|26.6%
|Trump
|Vigo
|58.1%
|40.0%
|Trump
|Wabash
|74.7%
|23.9%
|Trump
|Warren
|77.8%
|20.5%
|Trump
|Warrick
|64.3%
|34.1%
|Trump
|Washington
|76.5%
|21.7%
|Trump
|Wayne
|65.3%
|32.9%
|Trump
|Wells
|78.0%
|20.2%
|Trump
|White
|71.4%
|26.4%
|Trump
|Whitley
|74.0%
|24.1%
|Trump
|Average
|70.1%
|28.2%
|Trump
|State Total
|58.7%
|39.5%
|Trump
Kinsella said those trends mirror patterns that have emerged in other states, with suburbs increasingly leaning Democratic and industrial areas trending Republican even if they are home to significant minority populations.
“There’s just this really interesting upheaval right now and some of it might be the Trump phenomenon, but the parties are evolving and the people who vote for those parties are also evolving,” he said. “The Republican party is making a much better appeal than it ever did to minorities, and particularly minority men.”
Bennion isn’t so sure. She said vote totals in any given election depend in large part on who actually turns out to vote. Bennion said Gary has seen a drop in Black voter turnout. She also said each election has its own unique driving factors.
“This election was very much about the economy, about people’s feelings regarding the economy and it was an election for change,” she said. “Many voters saw Harris as part of the incumbent party. One of the things that we’re seeing there are those people who are persuadable.”
Bennion said it’s too soon to say if the 2024 election results are a sign of a change in which areas support which parties. She said the 2026 and 2028 elections will show if the patterns will be sustained or if they were an anomaly.