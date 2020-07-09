Researchers rank the riskiest places to visit as Indiana reopens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From gyms and museums to libraries and coffee shops, Hoosiers across the state rejoice. As Indiana reopens, Hoosiers are likely excited to get back to society, enjoy some long overdue fun and celebrate post-lockdown.

But before venturing out, you might want to take a look at the list below. Some pretty brilliant scientists from Massachusetts Institutes of Technology, using a variety of metrics including necessity, risk of infection and economic value, ranked 26 categories of businesses with the goal of answering one simple question: What are the safest places to visit amid the COVID-19 outbreak?

Remember, we’re still in the middle of a global pandemic and positive coronavirus cases are soaring across the U.S. While social distancing and mask mandates have helped slow the spread, risk of infection remains high especially in places where interaction with crowds is inevitable.

Anyways, here is the list of businesses ranked using a cumulative score measuring risk versus benefit and essential versus nonessential trips.

Safest places to go:

Banks

Dentists

Colleges and Universities

Riskiest places to go:

Gyms/Fitness Centers

Cafes and Juice bars

Dessert parlors

Sporting good stores

Liquor/tobacco stores

High risk but perceived as essential…sometimes:

Grocery stores

General merchandise stores

Electronic stores

Clothing stores

Fast food and restaurants

Car dealerships and auto repair shops

Churches, synagogues and other places of worship

Medium level risk:

Hair salons and barber shops

Hardware and furniture stores

Office supply and department stores

Probably not so risky, but think twice before visiting anyway (or go during off peak hours):

Museums and casinos

Movie theaters and amusement parks

Bookstores

To check out the full report, click here.

