News

Residents, businesses evacuated due to chemical fire in Illinois

Photo of a chemical fire in Rockton, Illinoi. (Provided Photo/WLS via CNN)

ROCKTON, Ill (WISH) – A massive chemical fire broke out in Rockton, Illinois Monday morning.

Businesses and Residents within a one mile radius of the fire are currently under a mandatory evacuation order, according to police in Illinois. They are being asked to move to a middle school middle school.

At this time, it’s unclear if there are any injuries.

Police have also not given a cause of the fire.