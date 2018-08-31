Retired 16-year-old horse on IMPD patrol unit dies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD Mounted Patrol on Thursday night announced the death of a police horse retired by the unit earlier this year during its battle with cancer.

Police horse “Francis” Jake was 16 years old and spent 14 years serving IMPD. After a lifelong struggle with cancer, the horse was retired in April and donated to Agape Therapeutic, a nonprofit that uses horses to work with individuals with special needs, at-risk youth, seniors, veterans and corporate leadership teams. On Wednesday, the staff at the nonprofit and a veterinarian determined the best thing for Jake was to be euthanized.

In a post on Facebook, IMPD Mounted Patrol wrote about the unit’s time with the police horse, saying “Jake was an excellent horse and had touched many lives”:

Retired police horse Jake, who had been retired to Agape Therapeutic, was laid to rest last night. Jake had been deteriorating quicker than expected and was doing worse than ever before. After speaking with us, the vet, and their staff, it was determined that the best thing for Jake was to be euthanized. “Francis” Jake was born 03-01-02 and was purchased by the unit 8-04. He had been with the unit for 14 years and was retired and donated to Agape April of 2018. Jake was an excellent horse and had touched many lives. Jake had struggled with cancer through out his life, leading to the recent health issues, where it was determined to be in the best interest of Jake, to lay him to rest. Jake touched the lives of so many and he will be missed by all. Thank you all for your continued support and kind words of condolences through this difficult summer. Here is a link to Agape’ and their story on Jake https://agaperiding.org/rest-in-peace-sweet-jake/

On July 3, the unit laid to rest Dusty, a 22-year-old Percheron quarter cross horse that had been purchased from Angola Prison in 2004.

On June 6, Colonel, a white, 1,800-pound Percheon Thoroughbred died at age 26. Officers who worked with Colonel described his personality as “pleasant and nonfearing,” a demeanor that is a perfect fit for the unit. Colonel came to the unit in March 2012. He was acquired from a farm in Bloomington.

The unit often uses the horses at public events, especially in the downtown area. They were a popular feature when Indianapolis hosted the Super Bowl in 2012.

Earlier this year, the IMPD Mounted Horse Patrol Association said it was dealing with an an aging herd with an average age of about 15 years. The association is accepting donations as it faces the difficult task of replacing horses despite limited funds. The association’s website accepts donations to aid its efforts.