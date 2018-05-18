Return of Bump Day could give Indy 500 qualifying real boost

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Roger Penske still bemoans the memories from the 1995 Indianapolis 500.

One year after dominating the month of May, and a year before the open-wheel split officially began, the team owner and his two drivers — Al Unser Jr. and Emerson Fittipaldi — left pit lane empty-handed. They didn’t have the pole and they didn’t even have a starting spot on the 33-car grid.

The lessons from that shocking Bump Day result remain as fresh with Penske today as they did nearly a quarter-century ago: This historic 2.5-mile track can hit anyone, even the most successful team in IndyCar history.

“In ’94, we won the race, we led almost every lap and the next year at the end of qualifying, I’m walking away with two of the best drivers in the world,” Penske told The Associated Press. “It’s a day I’ll never forget in my life.”

Longtime fans won’t forget it anytime soon, either.

Anyone who has actually been on the front lines of Indy’s unique four-lap qualifying format understands the stakes during Saturday’s qualifying round.

Tension will be high. Jubilation can instantly turn into disappointment or vice versa. And the financial future of some teams could be on the line, too. It’s been one of the most dramatic traditions in racing and it’s been a part of Indy lore since 1914.

But since the split in 1996, it’s essentially been a missing component.

The series has, at times, struggled just to fill the field much less have enough cars for bumping. Race organizers adapted to the changing environment by shrinking the two-weekend qualifying schedule to one and giving cars as many attempts per day as they need to make the field.

Now, bumping is back. Thirty-five driver-car combinations will attempt to make the May 27 race and two will be heading home.

“It’s great to have (bumping) back,” four-time 500 winner A.J. Foyt said. “I’d like to see another 30 or 40 cars here to make it really interesting. But the way they have qualifying now, you can have 20 attempts on one car. I wish they’d go back to the other way where you get three attempts per car.”

That’s how Penske’s team got shutout in ’95.

But the good and bad of the format largely depends on perspective.

While hardcore fans eagerly awaited this day in 2013 or 2015, when 34 cars were entered and only 33 made official qualifying attempts each year, they can’t wait to see this weekend play out.

Of course they’re not scrambling to find speed or rebuild cars as will be the case for some teams heading into Saturday.

James Davison’s crew is scrambling to repair Foyt’s No. 33 in hopes he can find enough speed Saturday to make the field. The Australian driver crashed in practice Friday after struggling all week.

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing also will be busy. JR Hildebrand returned to the track after crashing Thursday but finished 30th on the speed chart with a fast lap of 227.242 mph in Friday’s practice. Teammate Sage Karam was 26th with a best lap of 227.593.

Jack Harvey had the slowest car Friday at 226.611.

And only Davison, at 226.705, and Graham Rahal, at 226.811, failed to top 227 mph.

“We’ll be on track, just not sure how fast we’re going to be with backup parts and so on,” Davison said.

They’ll join a long line of anxious drivers who have been on both ends of the spectrum.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. simply dropped his head in disgust when his car was knocked out in 2005 with 24 minutes to go. He got one more chance but failed to requalify.

In 2011, Michael Andretti’s team flirted with disaster. Danica Patrick sat stoically in qualifying line as the rain fell. Somehow, track workers dried the surface quickly enough for her to qualify 26th.

Marco Andretti and Ryan Hunter-Reay faced another dilemma. Andretti bumped his teammate out of the race on the final run of the weekend to claim the No. 28 starting spot.

The next day, Hunter-Reay was hired by Foyt to replace 2002 Indy pole-winner Bruno Junqueira.

“I had to qualify on Bump Day three times and three times I was the fastest on Bump Day,” Junqueira said, noting he was never nervous about making the field. “I think it (losing the ride) was because I didn’t have the sponsorship on my car. It was a money decision to be honest.”

Money factors into the results another way, too.

The expense and availability of cars has forced some teams to cut back and smaller teams need Indy’s big prize to make ends meet.

Three times since 1934, the race has expanded to more than 33 including 1997 when 35 cars started. Mark Miles, the CEO of IndyCar’s parent company, has already out that possibility this time.

“It’s about winners and losers and drama and that’s what it’s all about,” he said.

Penske couldn’t agree more even if it does rekindle some tough memories.

“I think it’s great,” Penske said. “I think it will be exciting.”

Friday’s action

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marco Andretti could be the pole favorite for the Indianapolis 500. He’s certainly been the most consistently fast driver all week in practice.

Then again, nobody’s really sure what to expect when the new IndyCars start qualifying Saturday.

Andretti posted the fastest lap practice Friday, getting around the 2.5-mile oval at 231.802 mph after drivers were given a boost of roughly 50 horsepower.

“I think we’re right on the bubble of the top nine,” he said. “And I think it’s going to take us to nail it to get it in. As with probably five or six other guys, we’re going to be right there with them, and I think it’s going to be all about a third and fourth lap. We’re just going to have to nail it and do everything right to get it in.”

Andretti also had the fastest car Wednesday and third-fastest Thursday.

Those speeds might not be reflective of just where the son of team owner Michael Andretti and the grandson of 1969 race winner Mario Andretti fits into the 33-car lineup.

And because Andretti’s big numbers have all come with a tow, even he’s not sure.

All week drivers have been trying to solve problems: tire wear, handling in traffic and drafting from back in the field. So far Andretti thinks he has a car that will work on race day.

The question is whether it’s good enough to make Sunday’s nine-car pole shootout.

Rookie Robert Wickens, of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, was No. 2 in practice with a speed of 231.732. Two-time Indy pole winner and driver-owner Ed Carpenter was third at 231.066. Oriol Servia, who is back with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, was fourth at 230.247.

But it was Team Penske’s Will Power, who had the fastest non-tow lap of the day at 229.780. He won last Saturday’s IndyCar Grand Prix from the pole.

“I think results don’t lie, right? So they (the Penske drivers) definitely did a very good job today,” Wickens said. “I think they’re top 3 no-tows, but there’s some Hondas in there, there’s the Carpenter team that is good with all three of its drivers. Tony Kanaan jumped in there at the end when the track actually wasn’t that good in my opinion. So honestly, I think Tony could be a sleeper.”

Danica Patrick was 20th on Friday with a top speed of 228.284 and Honda claimed three of the top four spots with Andretti, Wickens and Servia.

ONE MORE WRINKLE

If trying to figure out these new cars wasn’t tough enough, drivers will face even more obstacles Saturday.

While the expected rain stayed away most of the day and most of the week, the track was saturated shortly after the qualifying draw ended, forcing drivers to work on a mostly green track.

The forecast also calls for rain Saturday and Sunday, when the field is set and the pole shootout is held.

“Got to nail it on the first one, especially with — I think there’s weather tomorrow, so at best one attempt tomorrow,” Andretti said. “I think we’re just going to have to play whatever hand we’re dealt and wring it out.”

The car driven by James Davison gets airborne May 18, 2018, after hitting the wall in the second turn during a practice session for the IndyCar Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/John Maxwell)

BUSY NIGHT

Two teams will be scrambling overnight.

Australian driver James Davison hit the wall hard exiting the second turn Friday and tough he was released from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway infield medical center and cleared to drive, he’s still not sure what to expect from A.J. Foyt’s struggling No. 33 car.

“We’ll be on track, just not sure how fast we’re going to be with backup parts and so on,” Davison said.

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing also will be busy.

JR Hildebrand was 30th on Friday with a top speed of 227.242 after crashing late in Thursday’s practice. Teammate Sage Karam was 26th on Friday at 227.593.

PENCE VISIT

Vice President Mike Pence arrived at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to pose for photos with the pace car.

He wound up hanging around his favorite track for nearly an hour, making an impromptu stroll through Gasoline Alley to the pit wall where he was cheered.

It’s hardly the first time for Pence. He’s attended more than 30 Indianapolis 500s, including last year for the first time as vice president.

HEAD GAMES

Four-time series champion Scott Dixon was late to the track Friday.

He didn’t even make it in time for Chip Ganassi Racing’s annual pre-qualifying news conference.

The reason: A migraine headache.

But Dixon made it onto the track in the afternoon and wound up 21st with a top lap of 228.233.