Returning to the classroom and avoiding drugs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In the back to school rush, not all family conversations will be about books, classes and bus routes.

Some tough, but necessary topics will likely need to be discussed before heading back into the classroom.

Rodney Bussell is a behavioral health educator with Community Health Network.

He stopped by Daybreak Wednesday to talk about drugs use in Indiana, how to talk children about the drugs, some ways on to get that conversation going and how parents can educate themselves on the topic.

For more on this subject, click on the video.