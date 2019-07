INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rev kicked off Saturday night at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

It is considered one of the premiere events in the month of May.

Guests tasted cuisine made by Indy’s top chefs and inspired by drivers.

Those in attendance also got a behind-the-scenes look at the yard of bricks, the Borg-Warner trophy, and of course the cars.

The funds raised will support iIU Health’s trauma and critical care programs.