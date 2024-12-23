3 smart ways to spend your year-end bonus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In Monday’s edition of “On the Money,” Jeff Vaughn — filling in for Jane King — discusses a decision to reverse layoffs at Stellantis and smart ways to spend your year-end bonus.

American businessman interested in buying TikTok

As TikTok faces a U.S. ban, an American businessman is showing interest in buying the social media site.

Billionaire Frank McCourt promises an overhaul of the platform. China-owned TikTok is facing a ban over national security and has asked for a Supreme Court ruling over freedom of speech. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear the case in January.

Stellantis hits the brakes on Ohio layoffs

Automaker Stellantis has reversed its former CEO’s decision to lay off 1,100 hundred employees. Instead, workers at a Jeep plant in Ohio will be re-trained and back on the job in January. The company’s CEO abruptly stepped down three weeks ago after slipping sales.

Airline stocks soar in 2024

Airline stocks led the travel industry in trading this year. After five years of pandemic ups and downs, United, Allegiant, and American all saw record highs in the market.

Virgin Voyages offers unlimited cruise pass

The demand for cruises has grown since the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response, Virgin Voyages has announced an unlimited cruise pass. For $120,000, you can board a boat at anytime, from anywhere.

The pass can be purchased on the first day of the month from January – April and is valid for a full year. You don’t even need to use a car to pay for it — Virgin Voyages will accept bitcoin.

President-elect Trump ponders Panama Canal

President-elect Donald Trump says his administration will consider reclaiming the Panama Canal. Former President Jimmy Carter signed a treaty giving Panama power over the canal.

Trump claims the largest U.S. trade ships face tolls of $500,000 to pass through the canal that connects the Atlantic Ocean with the Pacific Ocean.

Smart ways to spend your year-end bonus

Counting on a year end bonus? Here’s some smart ways to spend it:

Pay off high-interest debt. Open a high-interest savings account — there are still plenty paying 4%. Pad your emergency fund.

Research shows the average year-end bonus is about $2,500.