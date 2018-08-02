Reward increased after synagogue vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A reward for information in a case of anti-Semitic vandalism at a Carmel synagogue has been doubled.

The Anti-Defamation League is now offering a $5,000 reward after the Congregation Shaarey Tefilla on 116th Street was vandalized.

A Nazi flag and other symbols were found spray-painted Sunday.

“In the wake of this abhorrent crime, we’ve been inspired by the overwhelmingly positive and supportive response from law enforcement and the entire community,” said Lonnie Nasatir, ADL Midwest Regional Director said in a statement.

The Carmel Police Department said it was reviewing security video of the vandalism. That video has not been publicly released.