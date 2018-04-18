Rezoning for development at 96th, Springmill delayed in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – People hoping to learn more about a controversial development proposal at 96th Street and Springmill Road will have to wait another month.

The discussion at the Carmel Plan Commission meeting was initially scheduled for Tuesday but was postponed at the request of the property group.

They recently submitted plans to the city that would turn the land into a hospital with parking garages and helipads.

The land west of Spring Mill is currently zoned as residential.

Carmel city leaders will decide what ultimately happens with the zoning, but people who live in Indianapolis, right across 96th Street, said they’ll be impacted by what happens with the land as well.

“Springmill is a beautiful residential road,” said Indianapolis resident Scott McIntyre.

“This is a nice quiet neighborhood,” said another resident, Leon Woods.

But, that could change depending on what happens with the land at 96th and Springmill.

The Ambrose Property Group is applying for the area to be rezoned and submitted a site plan of a hospital to Carmel officials.

“I am totality opposed to the proposal for the rezone,” Woods said.

He and other neighbors said, if approved, the plan would have major impacts on their homes.

“First and foremost we are concerned about the noise, the traffic, the safety,” McIntyre said.

“Depreciation of value of homes; 2, noise level; 3, traffic congestion,” Woods said.

A spokesperson for the Ambrose said the CEO of St. Vincent announced that the hospital group does not plan to build a billion-dollar hospital at this location and these initial drafts were just to get the rezoning approved and allow for flexibility in the future.

That is all the information that has been released so far though, and the uncertainty has left some feeling nervous.

“There hasn’t been a lot of transparency,” Woods said.

“We wonder if we should sell now and get out before anything starts or if we should stick it out and fence in the yard and just hunker down and assume things will get a little noisier,” McIntyre said.

A spokesperson for Carmel officials released a statement saying they would need to see a detailed and clear development plan before approving any rezoning requests.

The next plan commission meeting is scheduled for May 15.