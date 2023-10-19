Richard Allen defends his attorneys in Delphi murders evidence leak

Richard Allen, a suspect in the 2017 Delphi murders, is escorted to a van outside the Carroll County Courthouse on Nov. 22, 2022. Allen wants his trial, and all other court proceedings, to be televised. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man facing charges in the Delphi double murder, wants a judge to allow him to keep his current attorneys despite a leak of evidence in the case.

Allen made the request in a court filing Thursday morning ahead of a scheduled 2pm court hearing.

As I-Team 8 reported earlier this week, Indiana State Police are investigating a leak of evidence and documents in the case, including gruesome crime scene photographs.

The leak reportedly came from a former employee in the legal office of attorney Andrew Baldwin, a member of Allen’s defense team.

In Thursday’s filing, Allen argues he has “developed a strong and trusting bond with Mr. Baldwin,” and that removing Baldwin from the case would “greatly prejudice his right to counsel and a timely trial.”

Allen also argues Baldwin trusted a friend to respect his office space, and that Baldwin “did nothing wrong. He was snookered and abused.”

The filing also states one of the persons who spread the documents and photos committed suicide after the police investigation began.

Judge Frances Gull scheduled Thursday’s hearing to discuss “matters which have recently arisen.”

The hearing is set for Allen County, where Judge Gull normally presides.

Allen faces two counts of murder for the killings of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in February 2017.

Allen has maintained his innocence.

His trial is scheduled for January, although that may be delayed.