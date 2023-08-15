Richardson to be Colts starting QB

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) passes against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Anthony Richardson will be the Colts starting quarterback in the regular season.

Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen made that announcement Tuesday morning at the team’s training camp at Grand Park in Westfield.

Steichen also confirmed the he is “committed” to keeping Richardson as the starting QB for the entire season.

“Just hearing the words, I’m thankful and blessed and just have to keep working,” Richardson said just after the announcement. “I’m chasing greatness, I want to be great and bring championship to this organization.”

Richardson started the team’s first preseason game against Buffalo. He finished 7 of 12 for 67 yards and an interception and two carries for 7 yards.

Richardson was the 4th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

The Colts named Richardson the team’s starter over veteran Gardner Minshew, who had previously been part of Steichen’s offense in Philadelphia.

Minshew completed all six of his pass attempts for 72 yards Saturday against Buffalo.

Colts owner Jim Irsay showed support for the decision on social media