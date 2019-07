RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) – A jail in eastern Indiana is introducing off-site video visitations with inmates.

According to the Palladium-Item, people can now visit with a Wayne County Jail inmate through their computer, cellphone or mobile device.

It eliminates the personal, face-to-face visits, but the new method allows inmates to have one 15-minute visit a day instead of once a week.

The jail commander says more video visits may benefit the inmates’ mental health.